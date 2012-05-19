At Least The NASDAQ Got ONE Zuckerberg To Show Up On Its Trading Floor

Randi Zuckerberg and Ali Velshi celebrate Facebook’s IPO.

Photo: Randi Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg dissed Wall Street Friday morning by ringing the opening bell at Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters, not the NASDAQ market’s trading floor.But there was a Zuckerberg sighting in New York!



Randi Zuckerberg, that is—Mark Zuckerberg’s mediagenic older sister. She worked in Facebook’s marketing department and served as the company’s public face on TV. (Also, she’s the Zuckerberg who actually graduated from Harvard.)

On Friday, she posted a photo of herself hanging out with CNN host Ali Velshi on the NASDAQ floor.

Also on site in New York for the start of trading: Facebook CFO David Ebersman. He and Randi play in a band called Feedbomb. The band is actually pretty awesome.

Randi left Facebook last year and now has her own startup, R to Z Communications. She’s also executive-producing a reality-TV show for Bravo called Silicon Valley.

We have a feeling Randi has been waiting a long, long time for this moment. Way back in 2007, she performed in a satirical music video, “Failure Is Fun (Valleyfreude),” in which she proclaimed, “F— you Yahoo, they’re going IPO!”

