Randi Zuckerberg Explains Why She Agreed To Do A Silicon Valley Reality Show

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Randi Zuckerberg has drawn some heat for agreeing to produce a Silicon Valley reality TV show.Longtime tech reporter and recent entrepreneur Sarah Lacy made the most scathing argument yesterday in PandoDaily:



The show depicts people drinking, shirtless in clubs, and standing in front of a walk-in closet of suits as some sort of “insider look” at Silicon Valley. It is quite literally making us look like “The Jersey Shore,” only without the tans. Anyone who has spent a day here knows just how bastardized that is. It’s ridiculous really.

Lacy then went on to compare the show with “The Social Network,” the fictionalized account of Facebook’s founding…by Randi’s brother. Ouch.

Today, Randi responded with a long post on Facebook. Basically, she points out that she’s basically an advisor and won’t be starring in the show. She also says that the show is meant to celebrate entrepreneurialism.

But she makes no apologies for the reality TV format:

Will there be drama? Of course! Silicon Valley is full of exciting drama. Will there be conflict? Of course! Entrepreneurs face conflict daily. Will we showcase every single painstaking detail of startup life? Of course not. This is reality TV, not a documentary.

So it’s kind of like Rock Star, which bears zero resemblance to the life of a real working musician.

So that means is that Silicon Valley is the new Hollywood, entrepreneurs are the new rock stars, and having your own startup is like being in a band back in the 1990s.

Showbiz! Let it roll.

See also: Meet The 7 Stars Of The New Silicon Valley Reality TV Show→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.