Former Facebook exec Randi Zuckerberg shares her top 3 rules to keep work from taking over your life

A recent survey by Fairfield Inn & Suites on work-life balance shows that only 50% of Americans consider their everyday life to be “balanced.” Additionally, about 87% of respondents said it’s important to surround yourself with people who can help you maintain balance.

Randi Zuckerberg, sister of billionaire Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, agrees.

That’s why she recently decided to team up with the hospitality brand to launch a campaign, “National Amazing Month,” to celebrate and thank the people who “help us be the best versions of ourselves.”

Zuckerberg — a mother, wife, author, actress, CEO, entrepreneur, and former Facebook exec — says she wholeheartedly attributes her success to her “team.”

“It’s important to realise that none of us can do everything by ourselves,” Zuckerberg tells Business Insider. “You have to have a good partner or support system in any situation to thrive.”

She says the one person on her support team who really enables her to successfully juggle the demands of work and life is her husband. “If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be able to travel for business or dedicate myself to on-location media projects,” Zuckerberg explains. “It’s due to his love, support, and willingness to step in with the children that I am able to take on so much professionally while still being there for my kids.”

Of course, even with her supportive family, Zuckerberg admits maintaining work-life balance is no easy feat.

“Finding a healthy, sustainable rhythm that allows you to focus on the things that matter — either at work or at home — when they matter, is constant work,” she says. “You may not be balanced every single day, but as long as you focus on juggling things you’re passionate about, you’ll find balance in the long-term, and that’s what matters.”

Once you find your support system, there are additional steps you can take to find (and maintain) balance in your life. Zuckerberg shares three of them:

1. Set boundaries.

“Personally, I like to catch up on emails late at night; it’s simply a time when I can get the most done,” she says. “But I make it clear to my team that I do not expect them to email me back at that hour. It’s a good time for me, but it doesn’t mean it’s a good time for them. It’s important to set boundaries when it comes to when you are or are not on call.”

2. Have a good tech-life balance.

Outsourcing technology can be a great way to help us maintain our busy schedules; however, don’t let it get in the way of time with friends and family, says Zuckerberg. “Put your phone down at the dinner table, and don’t constantly check emails while on vacation. Be in the moment.”

3. Use your downtime to better yourself.

“Listen to podcasts while you’re driving, or read a how-to book while waiting in the doctor’s office,” she suggests. “Try to always be learning something new to broaden your skill set.”

