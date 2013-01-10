Randi Zuckerberg Belts Out Hits By Adele And Cee Lo Green At AOL's CES Bash [VIDEO]

Randi Zuckerberg and her band before the AOL CES performance.

Photo: Twitter via @randizuckerberg

If you didn’t already know, Randi Zuckerberg enjoys singing, and she’s pretty good at it.Mark Zuckerberg’s sister and the producer of Bravo’s Silicon Valley:Startups reality show was the entertainment at AOL Mobile’s Hard Rock Hotel CES bash.



She belted out Cee Lo Green’s “F— You” with a particular emphasis on the line, “Ain’t that some s—.” She also sung Adele’s “Skyfall.”

We’re working on embedding the video. In the meantime, a clip of it is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.