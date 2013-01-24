Former Law Student Allegedly Robbed A Bank To Pay Off Student Loan Debt

Surveillance cameras at the credit union captured pictures of the heist.

Photo: Madison Police Department via Wisconsin State Journal

A 49-year-old man sporting his school’s mascot allegedly robbed a Madison, Wis., credit union last week, telling police he did so because of crushing student debt.Randall Hubatch allegedly tried to steal $500 from Summit Credit Union last week, saying he had $250,000 in student loan debt and couldn’t afford to pay it back on his own, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday.



Hubatch earned an English degree from UW — Madison in 1998 and then got a law degree from the school in 2004, according to the State Journal.

In a show of school pride, Hubatch, who now works as a custodian at the university, was wearing a three-dimensional Bucky Badger hat the day of the heist, according to the Journal.

Hubatch, who told police he is “slightly autistic,” allegedly held up the credit union using a plastic Star Wars toy gun.

“If the district attorney agrees to send me to prison for a long time, then I will confess and plead guilty,” Hubatch told police after his arrest, according to the Journal. “Otherwise, I have nothing else to say, and if released I will do it again.”

