Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Says Studying At An Unranked Law School Is Harder Than Football

We often love Above The Law’s Quote of the Day section, but today’s snippet from former New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints champ Randall Gay takes the cake.Gay compares the rigors of playing football to the stress of studying law, and it turns out going to law school is much tougher than getting tackled for a living.



“I didn’t have to really study for football. It’s just something you know. Now, I’m starting from scratch writing briefs. I don’t know what a brief is. I’m taking a tort class. I don’t know what a tort is. In football, we have seven days to prepare. Now I have to do assignments and have them done by the next day. But I’ve learned to adapt quickly.”

But Gay isn’t exactly attending Harvard.

He’s in his “rookie” year at Southern University Law centre, according to 9News Neighborhoods, which nabbed Gay’s money quote. And the school isn’t known for its stellar academic record.

The average undergraduate GPA of SULC students hovers at 2.91 and only 66 per cent of graduates pass the bar exam on their first try, according to the Princeton Review.

That pass rate is about 10 per cent lower than any other Louisiana law school, according to FindTheBest, a college ranking site.

The school isn’t ranked by U.S. News, indicating it’s not among the publication’s top 145 law schools.

