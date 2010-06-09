Meet The World's Luckiest Billionaire Heiress

Photo: Rice University

That would be Randa Duncan Williams.She’s a Houston businesswoman, a board member of Rice University, and the daughter of billionaire Dan Duncan, who died in March.



What makes her particularly fortunate?

Dan Duncan was the country’s first-ever billionaire not to pay estate tax. Randa is his estate’s executor.

The NYT explains:

Had his life ended three months earlier, Mr. Duncan’s riches — Forbes magazine estimated his worth at $9 billion, ranking him as the 74th wealthiest in the world — would have been subject to a federal tax of at least 45 per cent. If he had lived past Jan. 1, 2011, the rate would be even higher — 55 per cent.

Instead, because Congress allowed the tax to lapse for one year and gave all estates a free pass in 2010, Mr. Duncan’s four children and four grandchildren stand to collect billions that in any other year would have gone to the Treasury.

