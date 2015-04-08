Rand Paul just summed up his 2016 strategy in five sentences

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday and in a subsequent interview, he outlined his strategy for winning the race.

In a conversation with FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity, Paul explained how he is hoping to move beyond the traditional Republican base and attract younger voters and minorities.

Here’s what Paul told Hannity today about his plan for attracting unexpected support in the 2016 election cycle:

“I think one of the problems we have as a Republican party is we’re really good at defending the 2nd Amendment. And I am, I’m a great defender of the 2nd Amendment, but we’ve forgotten about some of the other Amendments. The 5th Amendment says you should get due process, the 6th Amendment says you can get a speedy trial. There are many people in our country, particularly minorities, who aren’t being treated fairly — they’re not getting due process, they’re not getting a speedy trial. I think if we showed equal deference and love for the 5th and 6th Amendment, and the 4th Amendment, the right to privacy, all of a sudden there’s a whole new group of people — young kids, college kids, African Americans — who are gonna say ‘you know what, that’s the party I want to belong to.”

Paul has built a libertarian leaning brand with his support for drug reform and crusade against government surveillance.

His shift away from an emphasis on gun rights has also become clearly apparent early in his presidential bid. Paul is among the few 2016 conservatives who is not scheduled to make an appearance this weekend at the National Rifle Association annual convention. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania), former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), retired neurologist Ben Carson, real estate mogul Donald Trump and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence (R) are all slated to speak at the gun rights meeting in Nashville.

