Rand Paul's jeans upset some of the most powerful GOP donors

ABC Sen. Rand Paul at the Freedom Partners forum.

The GOP’s monied elite is reportedly not a fan of Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Kentucky) fashion sense.

Politico reported Tuesday that the 2016 presidential contender “bombed” at a major gathering of conservative donors last month by “wearing a boxy blue blazer, faded jeans and cowboy boots.”

“Jeans might work for a younger audience,” said one attendee, “but these are old bulls who put on a tie every day to go to the office.”

Frayda Levin, a Paul supporter who attended the event, further told Politico that others present at the gathering thought the senator’s appearance was “cavalier.” The Palm Springs, California, gathering was sponsored by Freedom Partners, one of the organisations affiliated with David and Charles Koch, who are highly coveted conservative megadonors.

“This is an older crowd and much more establishment crowd. They are used to a Romney. They are used to a Jeb Bush,” Levin said.

Paul’s clothing has been a subject of interest in Washington since Paul was first elected in 2010. A 2013 Vogue profile of Paul noted his fondness for “dad jeans.”

“Wearing dad jeans, a snail-patterned tie, and cuff links fashioned from gold coins given to him by his mother and father, the former congressman and libertarian folk hero Ron Paul, the senator accepts another compliment on his resistance to government surveillance,” Jason Horowitz wrote in Vogue.

Asked about Paul’s “notorious sartorial taste,” Paul’s wife told the Vogue, “I try.”

But, as the recent Koch event demonstrated, not eveyone is a fan of Paul’s laid-back style. Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan appeared to be particularly incensed after Paul showed up at the 2013 conservative CPAC conference wearing jeans.

“Rand Paul, for his striking speech, marched onto the stage in a suit jacket, tie and jeans. I wear jeans and you wear jeans and it’s not unusual for a man to wear jeans with a tie and jacket. They look like happy farmers, or cable TV anchors whose desks don’t show their legs. That being said, could we not wear grown-up suits when we are running for high office?” she asked.

