Rand Paul's campaign swag looks a lot like the 'Mad Men' logo

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) seems to be letting his inner Don Draper shine in his presumed presidential campaign — at least visually.

Paul released a video over the weekend previewing his big Tuesday campaign announcement, and the opening segment of the video features a red outline of Paul with red, white, and black colours defining the image. Swag for the likely GOP candidate also sports a faceless image of Paul.

“On April 7, a different kind of Republican will take on Washington,” the video declared.

This silhouette design closely resembles the imagery for the popular show opener of AMC’s “Mad Men.” In the opening credits, the show’s protagonist, Draper, is depicted as a black silhouette with white accents to detail his collared shirt, handkerchief and cigarette.

The Sunday Times’ reporter Toby Harnden noted the similarity on Twitter:

Paul’s political operation has long embraced the image. The curly-haired outline is also emblazoned on T-shirts, posters, caps, and mugs for sale on the Rand Paul 2016 merchandise website. The “Stand with Rand” shirt first debuted a few years earlier at CPAC and the $US15 tee is already out of stock.

And his artsy design has earned some praise.

The Daily Caller’s Matt Lewis extolled the imagery, declaring in 2013 that the senator “gets” the importance of aesthetics used by the likes of Barack Obama in his presidential campaign.

But the designers of the “Mad Men” opener explained in an earlier interview with Print magazine that the faceless silhouette of a suit clad Draper is certainly not an optimistic figure. In the sequence, he is seen falling from a tall skyscraper.

“It is simply a dream sequence of a man lost and trapped in the American dream he is selling,” designers Steve Fuller and Mark Gardner, from Imaginary Forces production company, told the magazine.

The production company didn’t respond to a request for comment in reaction to the image used for Paul’s design swag.

A representative for Paul did not respond to a request for comment.

