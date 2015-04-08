Rand Paul's campaign announcement began with this anti-Wall Street country song

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) is using an anti-Wall Street anthem to promote his presidential campaign.

Paul kicked off his campaign announcement on Tuesday with John Rich’s “Shuttin’ Detroit Down,” a ballad about Big John, a blue collar employee at an auto factory who is laid off while financial institutions are bailed out by the government.

“Cause in the real world they’re shutting Detroit down, while the boss man takes his bonus pay and jets on out of town and DC’s bailing out them bankers as the farmers auction ground,” Rich sings in the tune.”Yeah while they’re living it up on Wall Street in that New York City town, Here in the real world they’re shuttin’ Detroit down.”

Paul’s team interspersed media clips of Paul speaking about the need for economic recovery for Detroit.

“No politician in Washington will decide who will get the money,” Paul said in one clip, explaining his plan for economic freedom zones to promote economic development in cash strapped cities like Detroit. “What Detroit needs to thrive is not Washington’s domineering hand, but freedom from big government’s mastery. To thrive, Detroit needs less government and more freedom.”

The video also stars singer Kris Kristofferson and actor Mickey Rourke

Watch the music video below:

