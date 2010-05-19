Rand Paul Wins, Demolishes Competition Kentucky Senate Primary

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

A huge win for the more radical, insurgent wing of the GOP: Rand Paul — son of Ron — has won the Kentucky GOP primary over establishment candidate Trey Grayson, who was favoured by GOP leader Mitch McConnell.The AP just called the race. It was a landslide.



Rand, who like his father is a doctor, is expected to win in November, meaning a very big perch for a strong libertarian voice.

No word yet on whether Arlen Specter will win his primary in Pennsylvania, nor do we know about Blanche Lincoln in Arkansas

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.