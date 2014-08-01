Rand Paul Wants MSNBC To Spend 24 Hours Apologizing To Him

After an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber yesterday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) claimed he would not return to the network for a long time.

“I’m thinking it won’t be soon. But if they want to apologise for 24 hours for making stuff up about my positions…and for the lousy lies they have been saying about me for four years, I’ll consider it,” Paul said to an audience of supporters at the Young Americans for Liberty Conference, according to a Slate report.

At the event, Paul claimed his interview with Melber became a “partisan argument.”

“I was having a great day. Then I went to MSNBC. They have partisan hacks and cranks…who want to make everything into a partisan argument,” Paul said to the crowd.

In the MSNBC interview, Paul became visibly agitated when Melber questioned him about his stance on a piece of the Civil Rights Act which determines whether or not the federal government should incentivise businesses not to discriminate. At the YAL conference, Paul disputed the idea he “changed my mind on the Civil Rights Act.”

“People need to get over themselves, writing all this stuff that I’ve changed my mind on the Civil Rights Act,” said Paul. “Have I ever had a philosophical discussion about all aspects of it? Yeah, and I’ve learned my lesson, if you come on MSNBC, have a philosophical discussion, the liberals will come out of the woodwork, and they will go crazy and say you’re against the Civil Rights Act, and you’re some terrible racist.”

Paul went on to say he has “always been in favour of the Civil Rights Act” and “takes great offence” to anyone who argues otherwise.

In the MSNBC interview, Melber repeatedly pressed the question, to which Paul responded, “I’m not willing to engage with people who are misrepresenting my viewpoint on this.”

“When your network does 24 hour news telling the truth, maybe we can get somewhere with this discussion,” Paul said.

An MSNBC spokeswoman did not respond to an email from Business Insider asking if the network planned to spend 24 hours apologizing to Paul.

Watch the full MSNBC interview here.

