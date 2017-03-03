RAND PAUL: The House GOP Obamacare replacement is 'under lock & key,' and maybe it's because it's 'Obamacare lite'

Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday suggested he’s getting tired of the House Republican process for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, the law better known as Obamacare.

In a series of tweets, the Republican senator from Kentucky said the House GOP has hidden its plan from other lawmakers and the public. He said the secretive nature is “unacceptable.”

“I have been told that the House Obamacare bill is under lock & key, in a secure location, & not available for me or the public to view,” tweeted Paul. “This is unacceptable. This is the biggest issue before Congress and the American people right now.”

House GOP leadership has begun to develop a plan, a draft of which leaked on Friday, but reports have indicated that many lawmakers have not been privy to the development.

Paul has introduced his own version of a replacement and has joined with other conservative senators, such as Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah, in calling for a total repeal of the ACA.

Paul criticised the House plan for not going far enough in repeal.

“What is the House leadership trying to hide? My guess is, they are trying to hide their ‘Obamacare Lite’ approach,” Paul said. “Renaming and keeping parts of Obamacare, new entitlements and extending medicaid expansion are not the #FullRepeal we promised.”

Some House conservatives, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, have also come out in favour of a full repeal of the law rather than some form of compromise. The disagreement has led to a slowdown in the repeal and replace process.

Paul said he wanted the process from House leadership to be more transparent.

“I call on them to make this process transparent and to let the sunshine in,” concluded Paul. “Today.

Here is his full tweetstorm:

