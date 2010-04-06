Rand Paul Knows How To Run For Office In 2010, Savaging His Opponent For Being A Shill

Kentucky Republican Senatorial candidate Rand Paul is launching a big TV commercial assault on his Republican primary opponent Trey Grayson over his fundraising work in Washington. Grayson has been attending events run by AIG lobbyists.



Big government is going to be a key campaign narrative.

This is smart. While Republican “leadership” characterises pro-reform factions as punks — which is idiotic — paul is tapping into the key themes of the moment. (via Tim Lee)



