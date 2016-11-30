RAND PAUL: I don't know how Republicans could confirm David Petraeus 'with a straight face'

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky on Tuesday questioned how Senate Republicans could, “with a straight face,” potentially confirm former CIA Director David Petraeus as secretary of state — a position he is reportedly under consideration for in President-elect Donald Trump’s emerging Cabinet.

Petraeus pleaded guilty in 2015 to a misdemeanour charge of mishandling classified information. Trump and fellow Republicans lambasted Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail for doing what he claimed was worse while she was secretary of state.

“I think there’s going to be the problem that everything we complained about with Hillary Clinton revealing emails that were classified or not treating them appropriately are the same issues for Petraeus,” Paul told reporters Tuesday. “So I don’t know how we can, with a straight face, say, ‘Oh, we’re going to appoint someone to a cabinet position who actually plead guilty to a similar offence.'”

Paul previously expressed concerns about confirming both former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former UN Ambassador John Bolton to lead the State Department, publicly airing his grievances regarding both.

On Monday, Trump tweeted shortly after meeting with Petraeus that he “was very impressed!”

“Just met with General Petraeus — was very impressed!”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.