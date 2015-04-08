Rand Paul's presidential website has a typo in just about the worst place you could imagine

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) started his presidential campaign on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for him, in the rush to launch the campaign he had a little typo on his website.

We all make typos on the internet. It happens!

Unfortunately for Paul, the typo was in just about the worst spot you could imagine…

The site debuted on Wednesday and the typo came on top of its “education” section. In a video on that page, Paul declared “education is the great equaliser.” The title of that clip mistakenly referred to “eductation.”

“Rand Paul Opposes A One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Eductation,” it said

Obviously, as writers we often make typos ourselves, and are sympathetic to Paul’s plight. However, in the context of a presidential campaign where the site presumably spent a good deal of time in development, this could prove to be a memorable slipup.

Paul isn’t the first presidential candidate to commit a spelling gaffe. In 2012, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney promised “A Better Amercia,” on an iPhone app for his campaign. That typo went viral and was widely mocked.

Check out Paul’s misspelled education page below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.