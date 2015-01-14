Rand Paul Thinks Mitt Romney Is 'Yesterday's News'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is not hyped about the return of Mitt Romney.

Paul, a likely 2016 presidential hopeful, dismissed Romney’s potential candidacy during a radio interview on Monday. He pointed out that Romney has unsuccessfully run for the White House twice before.

“I like him personally,” Paul told radio host John Gibson. “I think he’s a great businessman. But that’s yesterday’s news. He’s tried twice. I don’t really think that there is a third time out there.”

Romney, the party’s 2012 nominee, told a crowd of top donors last Friday that he is seriously looking at another run for the White House. Some political observers speculate a Romney candidacy, combined with that of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), would benefit lesser-known, more conservative candidates by splitting the center-right vote.

For his part, Paul grouped the two establishment candidates together and declared that both Romney and Bush are too liberal to win the primary.

“If he runs to the right of Jeb Bush, he’ll still be to the left of the rest of the party,” Paul said with a laugh.

Paul also claimed Romney did not do enough to reach out to new constituencies during the last presidential contest. Paul has prioritised legislation aiming to address the concerns of African-American voters.

“I think he did a lot of things right but in the end you’ve got to have a bigger constituency. You’ve got to get new people,” he said. “I think it’s just time that probably the party is going to be looking for something fresh and new.”

(Via The Courier-Journal)

