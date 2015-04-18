RAND PAUL: There's a secret Hillary Clinton scandal that will derail her campaign 'soon'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) thinks he knows something that you don’t about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Bloomberg News’ Dave Weigel reported Friday that Paul gave a speech to a pro-life group the day before in which Paul predicted the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation will soon be hit by a major scandal.

“There’s going to be stuff coming out about the Clinton foundation and their donations from different companies that get special approval by the secretary of state. It’s coming out in the next couple weeks,” Paul said.

As Weigel noted, Paul has made similar predictions in the past. At an April 8 press conference, Paul told reporters that the coming scandal will “shock people” and undermine her presidential campaign.

“I think that there are things that went on at the Clinton foundation that are going to shock people. And I think they’re going to make people question whether or not she ought to run for president,” he said then.

Pressed for details, however, Paul wouldn’t elaborate.

“Then it wouldn’t be a secret!” he jokingly exclaimed. “It’s coming soon.”

Clinton has been dogged by questions about her foundation’s fundraising practices. Paul and others have harshly criticised the $US2 billion foundation for accepting donations from oppressive governments, and the foundation broke an agreement it had with the White House by accepting $US500,000 from Algeria when Clinton was secretary of state.

