Disturbing Video: Liberal Protester Tackled And Stepped On By Rand Paul Supporters

Some disturbing video from a Rand Paul event last night…



A liberal protester from MoveOn is tackled and stepped on by a group of Rand Paul supporters.

Note that in some accounts she’s described as being “stomped” but we’re not so sure. At one point a Rand Paul supporters does put his foot on her, but not a “stomp” more like an attempt to hold her down. However the force is clearly way excessive, since she obviously wasn’t trying to commit violent harm. (via NY Daily News)

Watch the video.



