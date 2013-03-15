Rand Paul Slammed Wall Street At CPAC

This afternoon, Rand Paul took the stage at CPAC, the annual conservative political convention, and he had nothing nice to say about Wall Street.



Paul is just lending his voice to an idea that’s picking up traction in the Republican party — letting Wall Street go.

When Marco Rubio met with private equity boss Steve Schwarzman last month he got flack from all sides of the party, not just Tea Partiers like Paul who’ve been anti-Wall Street from the start.

Check out this excerpt from WSJ columnist (and former Reagan speech writer) Peggy Noonan’s reaction:

“I’m going to steer this party away from Wall Street and toward what used to be called Main Street and doesn’t have a name anymore. Our economy won’t take off again until our pigsty of a tax code is cleaned up. People have to feel everyone’s being treated fairly, that the rich aren’t calling the shots and gaming the system. And all future growth could be stymied if you guys make a half-trillion-dollar wrong bet tomorrow because some trader in London was high as a kite on Ambien. That could bring down the system the way it crashed in ’08. So we have to change the system. Too big to fail is too big to live.”

Then there’s the fact that Louisiana Republican Senator David Vitter is teaming up with a Democrat (Ohio’s Sherrod Brown) to write anti-Too Big To Fail legislation. They presented on it earlier this month.

Finally, this anti-Wall Street vibe has trickled down to the Republican lead House Financial Services Committee. Chair Jeb Hensarling is described on their website as a “strong conservative,” and this is what his committee put out on Facebook page yesterday.

Brace yourselves, bankers.

