Rand Paul: 'I Think The Election Is Over'

On Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on Wednesday, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said that as far as he was concerned, Mitt Romney was already the victor over incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama.”You know, I think — I’m in the minority here, but I think the election is over,” said Paul, who was on to promote his new book “Government Bullies: How Everyday Americans Are Being Harassed, Abused, and Imprisoned by the Feds.”



“I think that Romney has already won,” Paul continued. “The people really are tired of the debt. They’re tired of irresponsible leadership. I think they’re tired of having 23 million people out of work. So, I think you’ll find — and this is my prediction, and of course, I could be wrong. I am fallible.”

Paul went on to tell Hewitt, who has his own recently released book, “The Brief Against Obama: The Rise, Fall & Epic Fail of the Hope & Change Presidency,” that things are lining up much like they did in the 1980 election for Ronald Reagan on the economic front, which will work in Romney’s favour.

“But you remember when Reagan just pulled away from Carter at the end?” Paul continued. “I think that’s what we’re going to see is people coalesce and find that the country’s just not headed in the right direction with all this unemployment and economic stagnation and that they want somebody who’s been in business, somebody who’s run successful businesses and created jobs. I think that’s the way it’s going to break down, simply on that issue, is which way do we take the country — with someone who likes American business, or someone who can’t wait to sort of punish, regulate and tax American business.”

