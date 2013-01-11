Rand Paul Nails The Reason Washington Never Cuts Spending

Photo: AP

You should definitely read my colleague Grace Wyler’s conversation with Rand Paul (they’re both in Israel right now) about the debt ceiling fight, and how he hopes the GOP could establish leverage.At the end of his conversation, he explains crystal clear why spending cuts don’t ever happen, despite them being ostensibly popular.



“Everybody is for spending cuts in the abstract, but then when you start naming specifics, people are like, ‘No I won’t vote for that because it’s in my district or my state,'” he said. “It’s a game — we defer the pain, and we defer having the real guts.”

This is something pundits say a lot, but you hear it less from politicians. Everyone is for spending cuts in the abstract. Nobody is for them when they get specific.

That’s why in the event of a debt ceiling government shutdown, the GOP would definitely lose, because people would see what deep spending cuts and a balanced budget really look like.

Read Grace’s full piece here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.