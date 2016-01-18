Rand Paul is skewering Democrats during epic debate live tweetstorm

Maxwell Tani
Rand paulRand PaulRand Paul.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) said Thursday that he “liked [live-tweeting] better than the formal debate.” 

On Sunday night, he did it again — though this time, it was directed at the other party’s presidential candidates.

Days after Paul’s campaign live-streamed and tweeted the Republican debate after the senator failed to qualify, Paul again took to Twitter. He spent Sunday night skewering Democratic presidential candidates during their Sunday-night debate.

The vast majority of Paul’s criticism was directed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom the senator criticised for her foreign-policy positions and criminal-justice-reform record.

But Paul also mocked many of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vermont) policy proposals, including his Medicare-for-all plan and his record on gun control.

 

Paul also took a chance to slam New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who invited major backlash during the 2012 presidential election for hugging and praising President Barack Obama only days before Election Day.

Paul was also pretty angry on Sunday about buzzwords:

But one criticism the senator had for both parties is about the excitement level of the debates themselves.

The senator didn’t watch either of Thursday’s Republican presidential debates in real time, and seemed even less impressed with Sunday’s Democratic contests.

 

NOW WATCH: These are the biggest risks facing the world in 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.