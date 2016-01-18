Rand Paul is skewering Democrats during epic debate live tweetstorm

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) said Thursday that he “liked [live-tweeting] better than the formal debate.”

On Sunday night, he did it again — though this time, it was directed at the other party’s presidential candidates.

Days after Paul’s campaign live-streamed and tweeted the Republican debate after the senator failed to qualify, Paul again took to Twitter. He spent Sunday night skewering Democratic presidential candidates during their Sunday-night debate.

The vast majority of Paul’s criticism was directed at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whom the senator criticised for her foreign-policy positions and criminal-justice-reform record.

I agree with @MartinOmalley again “What Hillary Clinton just said is not true” They could just put that under her on the screen all night.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

.@HillaryClinton supports criminal justice reform? She once called the Violent Crime Control & LA Act smart & tough https://t.co/kPzBiHh9Xc

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

.@HillaryClinton Your wars in Iraq Syria & Libya strengthened ISIS & yet u still have the audacity to talk about foreign policy? #DemDebate

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

But Paul also mocked many of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vermont) policy proposals, including his Medicare-for-all plan and his record on gun control.

.@BernieSanders just bragged about getting a D- grade. And he wants to fix education. #DemDebate

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

Seriously? @BernieSanders is bragging he has a failing grade on protecting the Bill of Rights #DemDebate

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

.@BernieSanders wants “Medicare for All” – sure let’s take a program that’s tens of trillions in longterm debt and make it bigger #DemDebate

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

Paul also took a chance to slam New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who invited major backlash during the 2012 presidential election for hugging and praising President Barack Obama only days before Election Day.

Paul was also pretty angry on Sunday about buzzwords:

If you’re playing #DemDebate bingo tonight you’re probably dangerously close to filling out your card in the first 20 minutes #buzzwords

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

So instead of addressing the real costs of his proposals @BernieSanders just wants to shout buzzwords #DemDebate

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

But one criticism the senator had for both parties is about the excitement level of the debates themselves.

The senator didn’t watch either of Thursday’s Republican presidential debates in real time, and seemed even less impressed with Sunday’s Democratic contests.

Anyone else think that #DemDebate halftime show needed a band?

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

First Commercial break. Maybe I should have skipped the #DemDebate too? https://t.co/59z2nWp0L3

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2016

