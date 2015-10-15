Rand Paul was totally exasperated and hated doing his 'dumb' all-day live stream

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) really did not like what he described as a “dumb a–” attempt to live stream his entire day.

Paul spent much of Tuesday being filmed by his campaign staff as part of a stunt to broadcast an entire day on the campaign trail in Iowa on UStream, a live-streaming platform.

It was clearly not the senator’s idea, as he made clear repeatedly.

As he was walking through the corn field featured in the movie “Field of Dreams,” Paul was asked by a reporter why he was live-streaming the entire day.

“I wish I knew,” Paul said. “I’ve been saying, I don’t want to do this, I don’t want to do this. And now we’re doing this.”

Slightly after 7 p.m., Paul stood in front of a parking lot and reluctantly announced that his campaign asked him to read mean tweets about himself, a bit similar to the popular recurring feature on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“They told me I’m supposed to read mean tweets. So I’m going to read some mean tweets,” Paul said.

After riffing off several insults on his hair and his style, Paul switched to answering the top Googled questions about his candidacy. Again, he took time to inform viewers that the live-stream was not his decision.

“They also tell me, because I’m just doing what I’m told, riding around Iowa looking at cornfields and answering silly questions, that I’m supposed to answer the top Googled tweets about me,” Paul said.

Paul appeared most exasperated when he answered the fourth question: Is Rand Paul still running for president?

“I wouldn’t be doing this dumb a– live stream if I weren’t. I’m still running for president, get over it,” Paul said, while someone giggled off-screen.

Though Paul’s campaign billed the event as an entire day live streamed on the campaign trail, the senator was actually off camera for much of the day.

Paul seemed to disappear for hours, even though the camera continued to roll. At one point, as the campaign drove through rural Iowa to a campaign event, Paul’s staffers talked at length about Iowa industries and corn, while it was unclear if Paul was even in the car.

“Ever heard Jim Gaffigan talk about family?” – man doing most of the talking on the Rand Paul livestream. Then goes back to describing corn.

— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 13, 2015

At the end of the day, Paul was asked by another reporter if he’d had fun live streaming the entire day.

“I guess you could call it fun. I wouldn’t call it fun,” Paul replied.

He added: “I’m sure I said four or five things I shouldn’t say on TV. But I’ve had fun with it.”

