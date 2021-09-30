Sen. Rand Paul’s ‘leadership PAC’ spent $14,000 on lodging, including golf courses and luxury resorts: report

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, the libertarian former presidential candidate, has spent thousands of dollars intended for political activity on lavish expenses at golf clubs and resorts.

That includes $US23,000 ($AU32,041) on airfare, $US14,000 ($AU19,503) on lodging, and $US13,000 ($AU18,110) on meals from January 2019 and December 2020. In total, Paul spent $US990,000 ($AU1,379,173) during that same period.

Other expenses include:

$US18,000 ($AU25,076) on Uber rides

$US4,000 ($AU5,572) on Amtrak train tickets

$US2,300 ($AU3,204) for expenses associated with golf courses and country clubs, including $US680 ($AU947) at Trump National Golf Club in northern Virginia

$US1,900 ($AU2,647) at The Breakers, a five-star resort in Palm Beach, Florida,

$US1,500 ($AU2,090) at the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland.

$US820 ($AU1,142) for baseball tickets at Nationals Park

$US760 ($AU1,059) at the Salamander Resort, a luxury resort and spa in Middleburg, Virginia.

$US710 ($AU989) at Chateau Elan, which calls itself “North Georgia’s premier destination resort.”

Altogether, Paul’s “Reinventing a New Direction” leadership PAC (aka RANDPAC) spent just 12% of its funds on strictly political activities – donating to other candidates and political groups – while spending the rest on a mixture of consulting fees, administrative expenses, and of course, lodging, transportation and meals. That’s the smallest percentage spent on politics by any senator that did not retire in 2020.

But what is a leadership PAC? 92% of all members of Congress have one, ostensibly using them to raise money and contribute to like-minded candidates and causes.

That’s according to a new report on “leadership PAC” spending from Issue One and the Campaign Legal Center, two groups that track the influence of money in politics. The report also found that the average member of Congress spent just 70% of their leadership PAC funds on politics, while 120 members spent less than 50% of their funds on political activity.

A spokesman for Paul’s campaign did not dispute the watchdog groups’ findings, but said the spending shows that Paul’s PAC is different than others.

“The purpose of RANDPAC is to support candidates Sen. Paul likes for office and promote the issues that he cares about that make him a different kind of Republican,” Jake Cox, a spokesman for Paul’s campaign, said in an email. “It also brings together activists and donors from around the country who believe in his message of liberty and action for a movement to elect leaders to office. So his PAC is a little different from his peers.”

He added: “That being said, as reports will show in a few weeks, Senator Paul has given nearly $US200,000 ($AU278,621) in contributions to other candidates just this year, with many more coming as the cycle moves on.”

In 1978, Democratic Rep. Henry Waxman got approval from the Federal Election Commission for their creation for these purposes, but due to lax rules around spending, they are often used in practice as what watchdogs label a “slush fund” for lawmakers to pay for boondoggle expenses. Waxman has since said that the abuse that these PACs face is a “loophole that ought to be closed.”

“Too many members of Congress are using leadership PACs to enrich themselves,” said Adav Noti, senior director for trial litigation and chief of staff at Campaign Legal Center. “When candidates use funds given by donors for personal expenses, the risk for corruption is heightened – it raises concerns that wealthy special interests, expecting favors in return, are aiding what is essentially a slush fund that allows an elected official to live a lavish lifestyle.”