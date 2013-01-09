PHOTOS: Rand Paul Visits The Western Wall

Grace Wyler

JERUSALEM — Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul paid a visit to the Western Wall Sunday night for his first stop on a week-long tour of Israel and other parts of the Middle East. 

Like the trip itself, Paul’s visit to the Wall is likely to further fuel speculation about his plans for a 2016 White House bid. The Wall, a remnant of the Second Temple built 2,000 years ago, is one of the most sacred places in Judaism, and as such, has become a popular stop for U.S. politicians contemplating a presidential run; then-candidate Barack Obama took a trip to the Wall in 2008, and both Mitt Romney and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stopped by the sacred site last year. 

In contrast to those high-profile visits, Paul’s late-night trip to the Wall was relatively low-key. Accompanied by his two younger sons and the rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz, Paul spent a few minutes of reflection at the Wall.

rand paul western wall

Photo: Sen. Rand Paul

Later, Paul joined other members of his tour group for a private viewing of the Western Wall Tunnel, the controversial excavation that exposes the full length of the Wall and other previously unknown features of the Temple Mount. 

rand paul israel

Photo: Sen. Rand Paul

