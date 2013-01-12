PHOTOS: Rand Paul Swims In The Dead Sea

Grace Wyler

KALIA BEACH, ISRAEL — Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul stopped here Friday to take a quick dip in Israel’s famous Dead Sea, one of the last stops on his tour through Israel this week. 

Check out the pictures of Paul’s “swim” below: 

rand paul dead sea

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

 

rand paul dead sea

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

rand paul dead sea

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

 

rand paul dead sea

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

rand paul dead sea

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

