Rand Paul Isn't The Only Politician Who Has A Bone To Pick With Airport Security

Jana Kasperkevic
Yesterday, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul created a media firestorm when he refused to undergo a pat-down by the TSA after setting off an alarm.

It turns out a lot of politicians have had run-ins with airport security—or have publicly voiced their grievances about the controversial body searches. 

Rummy joked about his pat-down at O'Hare airport

Jesse Ventura attempted to sue the TSA for sexual assault

Jesse Ventura, former pro-wrestler and governor of Minnesota, sued the TSA as well as Department of Homeland Security for receiving a pat-down due to his titanium hip implant. He told 'The View' that he is suing the TSA for sexual assault by microwave. He claims the pat-down violated his basic rights to privacy and that he was subjected to unreasonable search.

A federal judge dismissed his lawsuit in November.

Source: KSTP.com

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says pat-downs are unacceptable

Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz claims he was the subject of harassment

Tea Partier Mark Meckler was annoyed the TSA confiscated his gun

After being singled out for a pat down in Seattle, Alaska state representative Sharon Cissna decided to take a ferry to Juneau rather than submit to what she called an 'intrusive' search. Her chief of staff stated that the pat-down was requested after the security scan showed that Cissna had undergone a mastectomy.

Source: USA Today

Alaska state representative Chris Tuck spent $2,060 on a PSA against TSA scanners

According to Anchorage Daily News, Alaska state representative Chris Tuck shelled out $2,060 of his Public Offices Expense Term account to pay for a TSA PSA to tell his constituents to opt out:

'These machines still allow TSA screeners to see through your clothes. ... If you don't want inappropriate pictures of you or your children taken and stored, or if you're concerned with the possible health effects, all you have to do is say, 'I opt out.' It is your right. Instead, they will pat you down. And if they touch you inappropriately, call the airport police.'

Eliot Spitzer said the TSA pat-downs are why the terrorists are mocking us

The former governor of New York claimed on his show Parker Spitzer that the scanners were just a million dollar distraction and 'we're losing because the terrorists are playing puppetmaster and we're the puppet.'

Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, told Fox and Friends:

''If it's OK for your wife, your daughters, and your mother-in-law, then maybe the rest of us won't feel so bad when our wives, our daughters and our mothers are being put through this humiliating and degrading, totally unconstitutional, intrusion of their privacy.'

President Obama has expressed his support of the TSA screening procedures in the past.

Source: Politico

BONUS: Mitt Romney isn't getting a shoe shine in this picture

Steve Kornacki of Salon said on the Rachel Maddow Show that Mitt Romney was getting his shoe shined, but the former Massachusetts governor was actually having his shoes checked out by a TSA agent. (Although, he looks comfy and not bothered).

