Rand Paul Isn't The Only Politician Who Has A Bone To Pick With Airport Security

According to Anchorage Daily News, Alaska state representative Chris Tuck shelled out $2,060 of his Public Offices Expense Term account to pay for a TSA PSA to tell his constituents to opt out:

'These machines still allow TSA screeners to see through your clothes. ... If you don't want inappropriate pictures of you or your children taken and stored, or if you're concerned with the possible health effects, all you have to do is say, 'I opt out.' It is your right. Instead, they will pat you down. And if they touch you inappropriately, call the airport police.'