Rand Paul Is Now Washington's Voice Of Reason

You know Congressional gridlock is bad when U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a darling of the Tea Party movement, is reaching out to President Obama for bipartisan cooperation over the budget.



The Kentucky Republican joined the President on Air Force One today where — in a rare moment of Washington sanity — presented a spending proposal that actually makes a lot of sense.

According to White House pool reports, Paul is trying to get Obama interested in a bill that would rework transportation funding to provide more emergency infrastructure funding. Under Paul’s proposal, the 10% of funds that is currently set aside for “beautification” and similar non-emergency projects would be redirected for emergency work on bridges. Paul is also trying to improve the national system for identifying bridges that need repairs.

Paul added that Obama “seemed receptive” to the idea, and that he, Paul, thought he could get Republican support.

