Rand Paul: 'I am running for president'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) is officially running for president.

“I am running for president to return our country to the principles of liberty and limited government,” Paul said in a Tuesday statement on his updated campaign website.

The libertarian-oriented senator is set to formally kick off his White House bid at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky, later Tuesday morning.

His announcement’s official slogan will reportedly include a vow to “defeat the Washington machine,” a message reinforced by his campaign website.

“Rand Paul has been fighting big government his entire adult life,” his website says. “He is running for president to restore liberty and prosperity for ourselves and for future generations.”

