Rand Paul goes off on Hillary Clinton, and says she's disqualified from bashing Uber

Reuters Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky).

Presidential candidate and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) blasted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Twitter after she questioned the economic model of the so-called “gig” economy in a Monday speech.

Clinton, the Democratic front-runner in 2016, said the “‘on demand’ or so-called ‘gig economy'” needs to be examined. She didn’t mention the companies by name, but earlier reports suggested she would take aim at firms like Uber and Airbnb.

“Meanwhile, many Americans are making extra money renting out a spare room, designing websites, selling products they design themselves at home, or even driving their own car,” Clinton said, according to her campaign transcript.

She added that this new economic model “is creating exciting opportunities and unleashing innovation but it’s also raising hard questions about workplace protections and what a good job will look like in the future.”

In a series of tweets after the speech, Paul reminded his supporters that Clinton is unlikely to be found hailing an Uber anytime soon. Clinton — also a former first lady, presidential candidate, and US senator — has a Secret Service detail and recently said she hasn’t driven her own car since 1996.

Here’s Paul’s Twitter criticism:

America shouldn’t take advice on the sharing economy from someone who has been driven around in a limo for 30 years.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 13, 2015

Services like Uber, Airbnb, and Lyft stimulate our economy and work towards lower prices. How is this bad @HillaryClinton?

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 13, 2015

.@HillaryClinton‘s ideas about Uber and Lyft are out of touch. We need more innovation, not less.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 13, 2015

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.