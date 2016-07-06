Rand Paul goes on fiery tweetstorm over FBI's Clinton decision: 'The rule of law has been turned upside down'

Rand Paul went off on a lengthy tweetstorm Tuesday, responding to the FBI’s decision not to recommend charges against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email system as secretary of state.

Paul said the decision, which was announced by FBI Director James Comey in a Tuesday press conference, was “an outrage and the rule of law has been turned upside down.”

The ex-2016 presidential candidate and Kentucky senator now running for reelection called the decision “astounding” and added it “degrades Americans’ faith in the justice system.”

Here are the Kentucky Republican’s tweets:

Today the FBI announced @HillaryClinton violated classified procedures and recklessly endangered national security – over 100 times…

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 5, 2016

The FBI then announced she would face no charges. This is an outrage and the rule of law has been turned upside down.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 5, 2016

This weekend, we learned former President Clinton met with the Obama Administration Attorney general – the FBI director’s boss – in private.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 5, 2016

Three days later the FBI director announces no charges are being brought against Hillary Clinton.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 5, 2016

The appearance is terrible. The decision is astounding. Ppl have gone to jail for less severe classified breaches and national security.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 5, 2016

Today Comey & Obama’s DOJ made it clear to the American people there’s no accountability no justice & the Clintons live by different rules.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 5, 2016

This is a loss for the rule of law and further degrades Americans’ faith in the justice system.

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 5, 2016

Comey said earlier in the day that the FBI’s investigation determined 110 emails sent or received at the time by Clinton on her private system contained classified information. However, he said her conduct did not meet the threshold used to prosecute past violators who shared classified information over unclassified channels.

“To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences,” Comey said.

The Republican National Committee released a statement Tuesday afternoon calling the announcement a “glaring indictment” of Clinton’s “complete lack of judgment, honesty, and preparedness to be our next commander-in-chief.”

Clinton’s campaign released a statement Tuesday afternoon as well, saying that they’re “pleased” charges were not recommended by the FBI. “We are pleased that the career officials handling this case have determined that no further action by the Department is appropriate,” campaign press secretary Brian Fallon said in a statement. “As the secretary has long said, it was a mistake to use her personal email and she would not do it again. We are glad that this matter is now resolved.”

