RAND PAUL TO HILLARY CLINTON: I Would Have Fired You Over Benghazi

Making his debut on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a hearing Wednesday on the Benghazi attacks Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) lambasted Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her role in the attacks on the diplomatic compound in Libya.



“Ultimately, I think with your leaving, you accept culpability for the greatest tragedy since 9/11,” he said. “Had I been President at the time and I found out you had not read the cables… I would have relieved you of your post.”

“I think it’s inexcusable,” he added.

Paul’s grandstanding was a marked break from the Senate’s otherwise mild interrogation. As we reported last week, Paul has been planning on nailing Clinton with conservative criticism about Benghazi, part of an ongoing push to ramp up his foreign policy profile as he explores a possible White House bid in 2016.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.