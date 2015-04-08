Rand Paul has the most amazing campaign store with giant birthday cards, beer mugs, and so much more

RandPaul.com Rand Paul flip flops.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) has some rather unique presidential campaign swag.

Paul’s campaign store is filled full of peculiar fundraising tchotchkes, including a $US1,000 signed Constitution, “Rand on a Stick (set of 12),” a purported “NSA Spy Cam Blocker,” a Rand Paul-themed bag toss game, blankets, and even an eye chart to measure vision clarity.

This broad range of items isn’t necessarily surprising: Paul’s antiestablishment campaign will likely need a mass of grassroots donors to offset a relative dearth of big-money bundlers. Selling unconventional items is a good way to encourage further participation from these small donors.

Paul

announced his campaign Tuesday morning on his website and he is expected to formally kick off his campaign with an event in Louisville, Kentucky, later in the day.

Business Insider collected some of his more interesting items, along with their official descriptions, below:

‘Stand With Rand Car Mats’

“Now you can Stand with Rand even when you’re sitting in your car. These durable, full colour car mats will protect your car and protect your Constitution.”

‘Rand on a Stick (set of 12)’

“Sure, there are a lot of things you can get on a stick, but can you get the next leader of the free world on a stick? Huh? These Rand Paul freedom paddles are printed on sturdy corrugated plastic and are great for rallies, parades, meetings, operas, church services that lack air conditioning and so much more. This purchase comes in a set of 12. That’s right, one for every friend and family member.”

‘Giant Rand Paul Birthday Card’

“Give your favourite Rand Paul supporter a gift they will never forget, a humongous Rand Paul birthday card. This three foot tall card comes complete with an equally gigantic envelope. Of all the gifts they get, this is the one everybody will be talking about.”

‘Unleash the Dream Beer Stein’

“Cut the leash, defeat the Washington machine. Cheers!”

‘Rand Paul Beats Headphone Skins’

“Skin your Beats Solo HD headphones with this Rand Paul triple set. Look good listening to your jams with Rand Paul. Three skins with each contribution.”

‘NSA Spy Cam Blocker’

“That little front facing camera on your laptop or tablet can be a window for the world to see you – whether you know it or not! Stop hackers and the NSA with this simple camera blocker. Safe and practical.”

‘Bag Toss Game’

(This one didn’t have a description.)

‘Rand Paul Eye Chart’

“We need a president who can see clearly, so why not start with one that knows vision and sight better than any other candidate. Dr. Rand Paul is an ophthalmologist (eye doctor), serving in the US Senate. Professionally, he has corrected the vision of thousands and now will do the same thing in the White House.. and we’re not talking about a new prescription for President Obama.”

‘iPhone 6 Constitution Case’

“It’s protected our freedoms for more than 200 years, now it’s ready to protect your phone. Wait, that’s not all. combine the force of Rand Paul, the Constitution’s most ardent defender in the US Senate and the document penned in Philadelphia and your phone has some serious protection wrapped around it. This iPhone 6 slim case has dual protection, a touch flexible plastic and a metal plate for the ultimate in phone protection.”

