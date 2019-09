Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s hair has been the subject of frequent speculation, but we can officially put the rumours to rest.



Paul recently confirmed to Business Insider that he cuts his own hair.

Sources close to Paul also confirm that his hair is his own, and not a hairpiece, as is often speculated.

Photo: Courtesy of CNBC

