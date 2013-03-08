GLENN BECK: Rand Paul Is The 'Logical' Choice To Be America's Next President

Photo: The Blaze

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck scored the first interview with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul after his epic, nearly 13-hour filibuster Wednesday. It was clear immediately that Paul won major credibility because of his performance Wednesday: Beck introduced Paul as the “logical choice” for President.



Beck’s first question to Paul was whether thought about using a catheter during his marathon filibuster, which eventually contributed to the filibuster’s end.

“I did think about it. I’ve put them in before and I really decided against it,” Paul quipped.

Going forward, Paul said he wanted to get an “honest answer” from the White House to clarify it policy about its program on drone strikes.

“It has been like pulling teeth trying to get him to say he supports the Constitution,” Paul said of CIA Director nominee John Brennan.

Here’s the audio of the first part of Beck’s interview with Paul, produced by William Wei:

And here’s video of the full interview:

