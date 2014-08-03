RAND PAUL: CIA Director Should 'Be Relieved Of His Post'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has joined a growing number of senators calling for CIA Director John Brennan to step down, after it was revealed the intelligence agency had spied on Senate staffers looking over the forthcoming “torture report.”

Paul, a frequent critic of the intelligence agencies, called for Brennan’s resignation in an email statement to Politico:

“I not only voted against Brennan, I filibustered his nomination. It is illegal for the CIA to spy on Americans and an affront to our Republic to spy on the Senate. Brennan told the American people that the CIA did not spy on the Senate but now he admits that they did. Brennan should dismiss those responsible for breaking the law and be relieved of his post,” Paul said.

In March 2013, Paul opposed the nomination of John Brennan — the architect of America’s drone program — to the CIA’s top post, taking over the Senate floor for nearly 13 hours in a historic talking filibuster, which he began by declaring, “I will speak until I can no longer speak.”

Also calling for Brennan to be fired is Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Mark Udall (D-Colo.), according to Politico. In a speech on Friday, the president appeared to stand by his director, saying that he had “full confidence” in him.

It’s worth noting, as Alex Horton pointed out, Obama publicly backed then-VA Secretary Eric Shinseki just nine days before he finally resigned.

The “torture report,” which is due for release soon, has plenty more employees at CIA worried. While Brennan tried to give the agency a “pep talk” in a gathering of employees at the Langley, Va. headquarters on Thursday, he apparently dodged the question of whether individuals could eventually face criminal charges or other disciplinary action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.