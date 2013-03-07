Rand Paul Asked If The US Was Going To 'Drop A Drone Hellfire Missile On Jane Fonda' During His Filibuster

During his epic filibuster today, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul expressed concern about the lack of clear definition defining who the U.S. could target in drone strikes against American citizens.



One of the colourful examples he used to illustrate his worries was actress Jane Fonda, who famously protested against the Vietnam War.

“Is objecting to your government or objecting to the policies of your government sympathizing with the enemy?” Paul asked.

“Some openly were sympathetic. No one will ever forget Jane Fonda swiveling around in North Vietnamese armoured guns, and it was despicable. And it’s one thing if you’re going to try her for treason, but are you just going to drop a drone hellfire missile on Jane Fonda?”

Paul also suggested that many college campuses in the 1960s were full of Americans who could have been considered enemy sympathizers.

Here’s video of the moment below, via CBS:



