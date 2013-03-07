Rand Paul's Filibuster Is Picking Up Major Steam With Both Parties

Sen. Rand Paul’s filibuster of the nomination of John Brennan to be CIA Director has started to gain significant momentum this afternoon, as other prominent Republican Senators and conservative minds have praised Paul’s three-plus-hour long effort.



Around 3 p.m. this afternoon, Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) joined Paul on the Senate floor to join in his filibuster. Shortly after, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) also began taking part.

Finally, to make the filibuster bipartisan, Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon came to the floor to speak.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), one of the GOP’s rising stars, tweeted support for Paul’s filibuster:

#RandPaul is asking a legit question of Holder.Why so hard for them to just give straight answer?Almost like they feel it is beneath them. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 6, 2013

Erick Erickson, the editor-in-chief of the conservative website RedState, urged Rubio to join the filibuster, along with Lee and Cruz. Erickson said it would “cement” the legacy of recently retired Sen. Jim DeMint, who was historically one of the Senate’s most frequent employers of the filibuster technique.

If Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, and Marco Rubio go give Rand Paul a filibuster assist, Jim DeMint’s legacy will be cemented as a force for change. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 6, 2013

Paul’s filibuster has also picked up attention at places as ideologically apart as The Huffington Post and The Drudge Report.

The Drudge Report made Paul the star of the day, with a headline that alluded to Frank Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and its famous filibuster:

Photo: DrudgeReport.com

The HuffPo portrayed Paul as valiant, saying he took a “stand”:

Photo: Huffington Post

This post has been updated.

