Rand Paul Is Doing An Epic 'Airing Of Grievances' On Twitter

Today is “Festivus,” the fake holiday made popular by “Seinfeld” in a classic 1997 episode.

To commemorate the occasion, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced this morning on Twitter that he would be “airing his grievances” — one of the rituals of the holiday in which people declare all of the problems they have with the world.

Paul has a lot of grievances:

A lot of them are about the Fed:

He thinks too many people wear ties on TV, but he can’t stay away from the Fed for long:

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) got in on the act when Paul called him out:

U, me & “feats of strength:” Senate floor, name the time MT @SenRandPaul A Festivus grievance re bipartisanship. Booker doesn’t RT me enough

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 23, 2013

The “feats of strength” is another Festivus tradition that involves wrestling the head of the household until he is pinned. But then it got a little awkward:





@CoryBooker how about mandatory minimum sentencing reform instead?

— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 23, 2013

Yes, If u throw in reforming Fed Hemp & Marijuana laws u’ve got a deal! RT @SenRandPaul: How about mandatory min sentencing reform instead?

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 23, 2013

UPDATE:

Paul has more grievances, including the fact that his father, Ron, auctioned off his 1979 Chevrolet Chevette:

My Dad auctioned off this car instead of giving it to me. http://t.co/WcJKiJbAcf pic.twitter.com/sArpHLKmhW

— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 23, 2013

And he has a big problem with people who don’t think his hair is real — which, of course, it is. Oh, and he is not fond of the NSA, either:

This post has been updated.

