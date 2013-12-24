Rand Paul Is Doing An Epic 'Airing Of Grievances' On Twitter

Brett LoGiurato

Today is “Festivus,” the fake holiday made popular by “Seinfeld” in a classic 1997 episode.

To commemorate the occasion, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced this morning on Twitter that he would be “airing his grievances” — one of the rituals of the holiday in which people declare all of the problems they have with the world.

Paul has a lot of grievances:

Rand Paul TwitterTwitter/@SenRandPaul

A lot of them are about the Fed:

Rand Paul Festivus tweetsTwitter/@SenRandPaul

He thinks too many people wear ties on TV, but he can’t stay away from the Fed for long:

Rand Paul tweetsTwitter/@SenRandPaul

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) got in on the act when Paul called him out:

The “feats of strength” is another Festivus tradition that involves wrestling the head of the household until he is pinned. But then it got a little awkward:


UPDATE:

Paul has more grievances, including the fact that his father, Ron, auctioned off his 1979 Chevrolet Chevette:

And he has a big problem with people who don’t think his hair is real — which, of course, it is. Oh, and he is not fond of the NSA, either:

Rand Paul tweetsTwitter/@SenRandPaul

This post has been updated.

