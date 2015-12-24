Rand Paul unleashes on presidential rivals in amazing Festivus 'airing of grievances'

Presidential candidate and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) took to Twitter on “Festivus” to participate in one of the fictional holiday’s rituals: an “airing of grievances.”

In what’s become an annual tradition for Paul on the holiday popularised by “Seinfeld,” Paul unloaded on his presidential rivals — both on the Democratic and Republican sides.

His first round early Wednesday morning, Paul took digs at real-estate mogul Donald Trump, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and Democratic hopeful and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

He started with — who else? — Trump, referencing his use of the word “schlonged” in a Hillary Clinton attack Monday:

Where to start but @realDonaldTrump. If u bring the Yiddish, know what it means. Guess that’s more of a kvetch than a grievance #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

After the debates, @realDonaldTrump always trying to give us parting gifts of his made in China ties. Weird. #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

Next up was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas):

My friend @tedcruz has still not pledged to issue exec order declaring Canadian “bacon” is not real bacon. Makes me suspicious. #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

He took a not-so-subtle swipe at Carson’s soft-spoken nature:

I have no grievances against my fellow doc @RealBenCarson because I have not heard a word he has said in any debate. #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

Then, a shot at New Jersey Gov Chris Christie’s fandom of the Dallas Cowboys:

I think I speak for all in NJ when I say @GovChristie I don’t care how much $ u spend at Met Life, Cowboys fans should stay out. #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

Next up was Rubio, a fellow senator whose consistent absences from his day job have drawn scrutiny on the campaign trail:

to my absentee friend @marcorubio, I didn’t put your $170k+ salary in my waste report today. But I could have #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

He paid “respectivus” to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who dropped out of the race on Monday:

I hereby retract grievance I was going to air about @GrahamBlog today. Respect for the recently departed #EarlyFestivusPresent #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

And dinged former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) speaking style:

.@JebBush is always trying to change the debate rules to allow extra time for awkward pauses in answers. Not gonna happen. #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

Finally, he didn’t so much air a grievance against former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina as take a shot at Clinton’s reported Democratic debate bathroom break:

And he told Sanders that he wasn’t Santa Claus:

to my comrade @SenSanders: Unless you’re Santa Claus, Socialism runs out of other people’s money #Festivus

— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2015

Paul says there’s more to come later…

