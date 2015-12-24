Rand Paul unleashes on presidential rivals in amazing Festivus 'airing of grievances'

Brett LoGiurato

Presidential candidate and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) took to Twitter on “Festivus” to participate in one of the fictional holiday’s rituals: an “airing of grievances.”

In what’s become an annual tradition for Paul on the holiday popularised by “Seinfeld,” Paul unloaded on his presidential rivals  — both on the Democratic and Republican sides.

His first round early Wednesday morning, Paul took digs at real-estate mogul Donald Trump, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), and Democratic hopeful and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

He started with — who else? — Trump, referencing his use of the word “schlonged” in a Hillary Clinton attack Monday:

 

 Next up was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas):

He took a not-so-subtle swipe at Carson’s soft-spoken nature:

Then, a shot at New Jersey Gov Chris Christie’s fandom of the Dallas Cowboys:

Next up was Rubio, a fellow senator whose consistent absences from his day job have drawn scrutiny on the campaign trail:

He paid “respectivus” to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who dropped out of the race on Monday:

And dinged former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) speaking style:

Finally, he didn’t so much air a grievance against former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina as take a shot at Clinton’s reported Democratic debate bathroom break:

And he told Sanders that he wasn’t Santa Claus:

Paul says there’s more to come later…

