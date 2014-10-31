Rand Paul Explains Why The GOP Brand 'Sucks' Like Domino's Pizza

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), a likely 2016 presidential contender, thinks the Republican brand “sucks” when it comes to wooing African-American voters.

In order to make his point, Paul cited Domino’s Pizza’s past criticism of its own product prior to a major overhaul of its menu.

“Remember Domino’s Pizza? They admitted, ‘Hey, our pizza crust sucks.’ The Republican Party brand sucks and so people don’t want to be a Republican and for 80 years, African-Americans have had nothing to do with Republicans,” Paul said Wednesday, according to The Hill.

Paul, who has introduced legislation aimed at reducing racial disparities in drug arrests, further argued his party had been doing “a crappy job” reaching out to African-Americans.

“We’re also fighting 40 years of us doing a crappy job, of Republicans not trying at all for 40 years, so it’s a lot of overcoming,” he reportedly said. “You got to show up, you got to have something to say and really we just have to emphasise that we’re trying to do something different.”

Paul has made the Domino’s Pizza comparison before.

“Remember Domino’s finally admitted they had bad crust? Think Republican party,” Paul said last March at the University of California, Berkeley. “Admit it, ok. Bad crust; we need a different kind of party.”

