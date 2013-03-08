Lindsey Graham Held Up This Ridiculous Chart To Shame Rand Paul

Brett LoGiurato

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is slamming Sen. Rand Paul’s opposition to the Obama administration’s drone-strike policy along with Sen. John McCain, just used this chart on the Senate floor to illustrate his point:

Lindsey Graham chart Rand Paul filibuster

Photo: C-SPAN

McCain and Graham were both sharply critical of Paul’s marathon filibuster of CIA Director nominee John Brennan, which lasted until 12:39 a.m. this morning. Graham said he was “disappointed” in Paul.

And as a result of Paul’s filibuster, Graham said that he would vote to confirm Brennan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

congress politics-us