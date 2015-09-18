Rand Paul unloads on Donald Trump's 'pitiful' attacks after fierce debate clash

Presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) argued Thursday that the summer of Donald Trump is just about over.

“I think America is about done with him. I think we’re about ready to get over and move on,” Paul declared during a Fox News interview.

Paul and Trump repeatedly clashed during the Wednesday night CNN debate, which began with the Republican front-runner questioning why Paul was even on the stage.

“First of all, Rand Paul shouldn’t even be on the debate stage,” Trump said. “He’s No. 11. He’s got 1% in the polls. And how he got up here, there’s far too many people anyway. And we all know that.”

Paul responded by saying Trump’s “junior high” insults were emblematic of why he should not be in the Oval Office. He cited Trump’s controversial mocking of former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina’s “face,” which he later insisted was not about her looks.

Trump then sarcastically proclaimed that he had never attacked Paul’s own physical appearance despite the presence of “plenty of subject matter” for him to criticise.

Paul, naturally, continued torching Paul during his Thursday “Fox News” interview.

“America is tired of … the sophomoric sort of gibes. I mean, his insult to Carly Fiorina was just I think was just way over the top. Nobody in America thinks you want some sort of buffoon who insults women and calls them ugly. Nobody wants that,” Paul said.

“The laughing is over. And now it’s almost become pitiful. And I think really it’s at the point where people are ready to move on,” he added. “People are ready to talk about issues. And I’d replace the whole tax code with [a] one-page return: File your tax return on one post card. And I think these are the kinds of things we probably ought to be discussing.”

Watch Paul’s ‘Fox News’ interview below:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



