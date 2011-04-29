RAND PAUL: I Want To See The Long-Form Certificate Of Trump’s GOP Registration

If nothing else it seems President Obama‘s decision to release his birth certificate has given the GOP the green light to go to town on Donald Trump.



(Something one gets the sense they’ve been wanting to do for a while now.)

The NYT reports that at a fundraiser in New Hampshire this morning Rand Paul opened with this zinger:

“I’ve come to New Hampshire today because I’m very concerned…I want to see the original long-form certificate of Donald Trump’s Republican registration.”

He may or may not have been joking: “Seriously, don’t you think we need to see that?”

Paul is not the only politician raising bank on The Donald’s back.

At fundraisers in NYC last night Obama himself joked about his birth certificate: “My name’s Barack Obama. I was born in Hawaii – the 50th state of the USA.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.