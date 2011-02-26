David Letterman Asks Rand Paul: So What's Wrong With Taxing The Rich?

Last night, David Letterman and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul got into a sprawling political debate that included the debt, taxes, and education, with Letterman favouring taxing the wealthy more and Paul coming down on the side of reducing the government.



Letterman asked Paul if, by lowering taxes on the rich, “Are we hurting the middle class? Guys like you and me, are we hurting the middle class?”

Paul: “Not necessarily. I think you have to ask yourself where is a function better handled. Is it better that late night comedy be done by private business or by the government? And we say who would do it better? If there is a question, maybe government does it but most of the time the answer is the private sector does it better.”

Letterman disagreed. “What would be so wrong then in terms of leaving the public sector alone and reducing tax benefits for the wealthy and large corporations? Why couldn’t you make up your money that way?”

“Look at these people in Wisconsin… why don’t we just raise the taxes and let these folks have their collective bargaining, have their union representation and go back to their jobs? Raise the taxes on the wealthy or don’t even cut the taxes.”

Paul’s answer: The wealthy pay almost all the taxes, so to ask them to pay more would not be fair. And teachers in Wisconsin get paid too much already.

At the end of the debate, Letterman turned to the audience and said, “I think he’s wrong about some of these things, I just can’t tell you why.”

