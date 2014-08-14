Rand Paul Skipped An Evangelical Event In Iowa And Was Caught Partying In The Hamptons With Alec Baldwin

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) is taking some heat after he was spotted at a party hosted by liberal actor Alec Baldwin in the Hamptons at about the same time of a Christian event in Iowa that he had said he would be unable to attend due to a “family commitment.”

According to a Tuesday report in the Des Moines Register, Paul’s appearance at the Baldwin event “raised eyebrows in Iowa. It also resulted in some thinly-veiled criticism from the head of the Family Leader, the conservative Christian group that organised the event Paul missed.

“If you want to be at a fundraiser in the Hamptons with the rich and famous, you probably ought to tell people you want to be at a fundraiser in the Hamptons with the rich and famous,” Bob Vander Plaats, the organisation’s president, said.

Several other conservative pols looking to run for president, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R), made sure to appear at the Family Leader event on Saturday. Paul, a libertarian-oriented Republican is also contemplating a White House bid. However, he isn’t necessarily a favourite of the evangelical Christian crowd.

The East Hampton Library fund-raiser Paul attended was co-sponsored by Baldwin, the New York Post’s Page Six reported Monday. Due to Baldwin’s well-known liberal leanings, the paper said it was the “biggest surprise” that Paul, former New York Gov. George Pataki (R), and Fox News host Bill O’Reilly to all show up.

According to Page Six, Paul reportedly spent the event “schmoozing for free and getting tips on where to go in Montauk for a lobster roll.” Paul’s office told the Des Moines Register that the senator really did have a family commitment in New York and the Baldwin event was simply an additional event he attended while in the area.

