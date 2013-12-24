Rand Paul's Funny 'Airing Of Grievances' Tweets Leads To A Really Important Exchange About The War On Drugs

Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) “airing of grievances” on Twitter Monday morning actually led to an important side discussion between him and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) about drug policy — one that could preview a renewed push on reforms next year.

It started when Paul, during his homage to “Seinfeld,” joked that one of his grievances was with the Twitter-savvy Booker:

One more Festivus grievance about bipartisanship. @CoryBooker doesn’t RT me enough.

— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 23, 2013

Booker responded, in kind:

U, me & “feats of strength:” Senate floor, name the time MT @SenRandPaul A Festivus grievance re bipartisanship. Booker doesn’t RT me enough

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 23, 2013

Then things got a little more serious:

@CoryBooker how about mandatory minimum sentencing reform instead?

— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 23, 2013

And then Booker threw in a caveat of his own:

Yes, If u throw in reforming Fed Hemp & Marijuana laws u’ve got a deal! RT @SenRandPaul: How about mandatory min sentencing reform instead?

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 23, 2013

Paul reminded him of his stance on reforming marijuana laws:

@CoryBooker I am the Senate author of Hemp bill!

— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) December 23, 2013

Booker ended it by declaring an end to the “War on Drugs” in 2014:

I know. U told me last week. Here is to a 2014 where we take on the failed war on drugs RT @SenRandPaul: I’m the Senate author of Hemp bill!

— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 23, 2013

Paul and Booker have been among two of the highest-profile members of Congress advocating drug policy reforms, such as eliminating “mandatory minimum” sentences for non-violent offenders.

Paul is co-sponsoring legislation with Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences and allow judges more flexibility in sentencing for non-violent offenders.

Booker was elected to the Senate in a special election in October, and one of his main priorities upon taking office was advocating for a reform of current drug laws. He told The Wall Street Journal, specifically that he “wants to work with” Paul on the issue.

Booker didn’t get much of a chance to do that in the last two-plus months of 2013, but the two senators signaled on Monday that it would be a main focus next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.