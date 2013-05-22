Rand Paul Blasts His Colleagues, And Says It's Outrageous That Apple Is Being Harassed About Its Taxes

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul went on a great rant during today’s Senate subcommittee hearing on Apple’s offshore tax practices, slamming his Congressional colleagues for even holding the hearing in the first place.



“Frankly, I’m offended by the tone and tenor of this hearing,” Paul said, laying into those who take issue with Apple’s tax policies.

“Instead of Apple executives we should have brought in here a giant mirror,” he added. “”Congress should be on trial here for creating a byzantine tax code.”

Apple CEO, Tim Cook, is testifying before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations this morning to defend the company from accusations that it avoids tax payments by shifting profits to offshore subsidiaries in Ireland.

Michigan Democratic Sen. Carl Levin, the chair of the subcommittee, said Monday that he has “never seen anything like” Apple’s tax “gimmickry.”

But Paul took issue with the premise of Tuesday’s hearing, however, and called on the Senate to stop “harassing” Apple, which he called one of the “greatest business success stories” in American history.

“Instead of doing the right thing we drag businessmen and women in here to berate them for trying to maximise their profits for shareholders,” Paul said. “Apple has done more to enrich people’s lives than politicians will ever do.”

